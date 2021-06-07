UBS Group Reiterates “GBX 8,000” Price Target for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) received a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective from equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.10% from the company’s current price.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,850 ($115.63) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £102 ($133.26) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,858.67 ($115.74).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down GBX 63 ($0.82) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 7,992 ($104.42). 404,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,368. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 1-year high of £101.20 ($132.22). The stock has a market cap of £104.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7,636.94.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.