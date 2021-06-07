iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Bought by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,276.5% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,663,000 after acquiring an additional 64,975 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,569,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $252.02 on Monday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.89 and a 1-year high of $252.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.98.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

