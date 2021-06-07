DAOstack (GEN) Price Reaches $0.0745 on Top Exchanges

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 7th. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for $0.0745 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $3.61 million and approximately $122,375.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,456.40 or 1.00161605 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00042562 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00011331 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00080861 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001059 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00009342 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000147 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

