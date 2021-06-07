Brokerages Set Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Price Target at $84.67

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INDB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Independent Bank stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.34. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,808. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.38. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $49.25 and a 1-year high of $99.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $120.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.38 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 8.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

In other news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,886,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,379,000 after buying an additional 22,188 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,383,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,471,000 after buying an additional 22,737 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,903,000 after buying an additional 23,805 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 694,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,702,000 after buying an additional 109,635 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 579,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,327,000 after buying an additional 61,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

