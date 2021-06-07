Color Platform Hits Market Cap of $940,116.48 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. Color Platform has a market cap of $940,116.48 and approximately $9,190.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,397.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $660.27 or 0.01814041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.39 or 0.00487366 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00060001 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001582 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004765 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

