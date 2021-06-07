Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Receives GBX 295.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 295.25 ($3.86).

GLEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 307 ($4.01) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Glencore stock traded down GBX 3.35 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 326.40 ($4.26). 6,488,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,186,215. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 943.36. The stock has a market cap of £43.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.34. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 150.59 ($1.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 339.40 ($4.43). The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.47.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

