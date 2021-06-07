Montag & Caldwell LLC Sells 55,286 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Montag & Caldwell LLC cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 97.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55,286 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SPGI. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.75.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $384.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $92.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.13. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $398.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

