DuckDaoDime (DDIM) One Day Volume Tops $453,596.00

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for about $17.84 or 0.00049017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $18.51 million and $453,596.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00068456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.23 or 0.00286373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00246093 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $440.43 or 0.01210058 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,454.09 or 1.00155258 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $402.07 or 0.01104654 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,483,324 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,490 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

