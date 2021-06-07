Oxbow Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Magnite by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Magnite by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total value of $2,991,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,549,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,809,852.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Day sold 20,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $945,673.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,977,645.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 524,392 shares of company stock valued at $18,059,558 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGNI. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

MGNI stock opened at $28.77 on Monday. Magnite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $64.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.33 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.69.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Magnite’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

