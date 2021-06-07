693 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Bought by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.22.

Shares of DE opened at $356.64 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $148.12 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $373.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $111.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

