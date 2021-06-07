Maryland Capital Management Acquires 498 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Maryland Capital Management increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.6% of Maryland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. China Renaissance Securities raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,516.55.

Alphabet stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,393.10. The stock had a trading volume of 9,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,760. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,280.77. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,351.65 and a one year high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

