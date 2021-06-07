Maryland Capital Management Trims Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Maryland Capital Management lowered its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.3% in the first quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in WestRock by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WestRock stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of -21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.21. WestRock has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WRK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

