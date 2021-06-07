Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $52.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.23% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Synovus have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company displays an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters. Organic and inorganic growth strategies position Synovus well. Further, improving interest income and credit quality will continue supporting the company’s financials in the near term. Strategic investments in merger & acquisitions, on the back of a strong capital position, are likely to fortify its business. Synovus remains well poised to grow in the quarters ahead, driven by improving economic conditions. However, persistently increasing expenses on account of technological investments, significant exposure to real estate loans and unsustainable capital deployment activities add to near-term woes of the company.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock traded up $0.77 on Monday, reaching $49.89. 2,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Stallworth purchased 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $56,753,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 717.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,659,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,801 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1,146.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,963,000 after acquiring an additional 851,395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,770,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,666,000 after acquiring an additional 768,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1,881.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 720,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,940,000 after acquiring an additional 683,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

