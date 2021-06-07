Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Buys 25,304 Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,304 shares during the period. iShares Asia 50 ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.81% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $25,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000.

NASDAQ:AIA traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.84. The company had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,975. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.55. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $102.50.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

