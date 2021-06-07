Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) will report earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. Avnet reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 428.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVT shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $43.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.29. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In other Avnet news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $156,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $239,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,140 shares of company stock worth $2,748,057. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 554.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,976,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,893 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 959.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,611,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,970 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 801.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,073,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,608 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,196,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,059 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter worth about $43,151,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

