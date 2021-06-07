Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 98,640 Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 98,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,725,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Ultra Clean as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 12.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,273,000 after acquiring an additional 840,392 shares during the period. Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,983,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after buying an additional 69,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,789,000 after buying an additional 23,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 306,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after buying an additional 22,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,142,830.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,524.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $57.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.01. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $417.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.80 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

