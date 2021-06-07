TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Down 2.8% After Insider Selling

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s share price dropped 2.8% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $42.95 and last traded at $42.95. Approximately 324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 892,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.20.

Specifically, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $52,143.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $182,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,347.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,668 shares of company stock valued at $9,149,066 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 251.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.