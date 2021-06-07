Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 2,875.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,445 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,834 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $23,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in SEA by 94.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth $33,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $31,848,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

SE opened at $256.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $131.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.54 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $85.61 and a 1-year high of $285.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

SE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Macquarie raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.17.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.