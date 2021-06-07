Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 1,170 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank trimmed its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight makes up 0.9% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $491,210,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,442,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,259 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,081,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,827,000 after acquiring an additional 135,797 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,436,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,533,000 after acquiring an additional 74,744 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,485,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.43.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,458.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $86.47 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.03 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.29.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

