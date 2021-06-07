Snow Capital Management LP Has $4.78 Million Holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Snow Capital Management LP raised its position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 73.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 239,444 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP owned 0.59% of ACCO Brands worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 32.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 76,829 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 667,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 58,481 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,976,000 after acquiring an additional 620,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACCO. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $9.01 on Monday. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $860.38 million, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $410.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.66 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

