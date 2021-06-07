Snow Capital Management LP Sells 18,196 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Snow Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,196 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NCLH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

NCLH stock opened at $32.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.56. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 61.96% and a negative net margin of 9,693.11%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

