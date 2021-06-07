Snow Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Snow Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 12.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,377 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 4th quarter worth about $19,527,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,568,000 after acquiring an additional 171,940 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 884,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,649,000 after acquiring an additional 161,800 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 945,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,297,000 after acquiring an additional 106,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,918,000 after acquiring an additional 89,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $53.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.75. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $58.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. Research analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -193.75%.

Several research analysts have commented on ARGO shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.08.

Argo Group International Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

