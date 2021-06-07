Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Shares Purchased by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,426 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank owned about 2.53% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $23,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLTR. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $215,000.

NYSEARCA GLTR opened at $102.29 on Monday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $105.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.66.

