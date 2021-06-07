Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Polaris Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,588,000 after acquiring an additional 120,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 902,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,590,000 after acquiring an additional 440,290 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 793,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,684,000 after acquiring an additional 197,949 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 495,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,248,000 after acquiring an additional 68,900 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at $66,527,000.

ABG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.89.

In other news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 4,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $773,723.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,335.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $184.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.72. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $216.88.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

