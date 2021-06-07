Snow Capital Management LP Sells 22,706 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Snow Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 22,706 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.63.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 19,416 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $2,795,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,033,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,269 shares of company stock valued at $11,390,912. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $134.92 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $68.68 and a one year high of $149.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.08.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

