Snow Capital Management LP Raises Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Snow Capital Management LP boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,168 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $7,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 0.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 6.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AEL opened at $31.79 on Monday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $719,463.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,776.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $1,001,335.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,086.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,041 shares of company stock worth $2,274,322. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

