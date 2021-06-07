First National Bank of South Miami Purchases 1,059 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,348,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,733,000 after purchasing an additional 260,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 513,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,933,000 after purchasing an additional 33,076 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $64.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.06. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,334,075.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,348.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. Insiders have sold 302,120 shares of company stock worth $18,922,457 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.