Snow Capital Management LP Has $15.11 Million Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Snow Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 343,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,922 shares during the period. BankUnited accounts for about 2.2% of Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $15,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Hovde Group raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $76,176.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,499.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $105,869.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,927 shares of company stock worth $474,245. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BKU opened at $47.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.91. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.44.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $226.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

