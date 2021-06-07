Unity Software (U) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

Unity Software (NYSE: U) is one of 313 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Unity Software to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get Unity Software alerts:

This table compares Unity Software and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Software N/A N/A N/A Unity Software Competitors -39.66% -63.03% -3.61%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Unity Software and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Software 1 1 10 0 2.75 Unity Software Competitors 2153 11287 21095 606 2.57

Unity Software presently has a consensus price target of $127.10, indicating a potential upside of 34.50%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 16.99%. Given Unity Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Unity Software is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.7% of Unity Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Unity Software and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Software $772.45 million -$282.31 million -81.47 Unity Software Competitors $1.91 billion $321.93 million 54.54

Unity Software’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Unity Software. Unity Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Unity Software beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.