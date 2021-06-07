AXPR Market Cap Tops $6.24 Million (AXPR)

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. One AXPR coin can now be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. AXPR has a market capitalization of $6.24 million and approximately $42,301.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AXPR has traded down 35.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AXPR alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00077674 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00026787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $386.19 or 0.01057475 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,782.76 or 0.10357930 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00054858 BTC.

AXPR Coin Profile

AXPR is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io . The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

AXPR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXPR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AXPR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AXPR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.