Gold Poker (GPKR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11,601.25

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 54.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. Gold Poker has a total market cap of $11,601.25 and approximately $81.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Gold Poker coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00068581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.75 or 0.00286812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00245755 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $443.39 or 0.01214078 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,711.68 or 1.00523657 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $402.58 or 0.01102339 BTC.

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

