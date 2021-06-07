Analysts Set Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Price Target at $51.64

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.64.

ENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NYSE ENB opened at $39.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $40.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.6778 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 144.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $582,273,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Enbridge by 698.3% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,883,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020,824 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 660.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $193,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244,379 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 34.0% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $673,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd boosted its position in Enbridge by 475.4% in the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 4,513,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $144,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728,901 shares during the last quarter. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

