Snow Capital Management LP Increases Position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Snow Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,281 shares during the quarter. WESCO International accounts for approximately 2.8% of Snow Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Snow Capital Management LP owned 0.45% of WESCO International worth $19,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 32.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its stake in WESCO International by 7,750.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 135,625 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in WESCO International by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on WCC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

In other news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,063 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $764,004.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,876.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,852 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $837,729.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,041.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,080 shares of company stock worth $7,704,013 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WCC opened at $109.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.21. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.04 and a 12-month high of $111.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.48.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. WESCO International had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. WESCO International’s revenue was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

