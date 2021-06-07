First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $6.43 Million Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,290 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $6,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000.

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $102.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.27. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.34 and a 12-month high of $103.21.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

