First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 3,154 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,817 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 46,986 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTSH has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.82.

Shares of CTSH opened at $71.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.26. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.07%.

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

