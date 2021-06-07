First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $13,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

LYB opened at $116.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.90. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $60.04 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 74.87%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.68.

In other news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

