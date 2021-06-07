First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $23.22 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 362,819 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,949 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 1.3% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $23,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 37,879 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 74,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,860 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,106 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $57.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $231.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.79.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

