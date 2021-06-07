McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,054 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4,288.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 300,799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $64,545,000 after purchasing an additional 40,112 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $233.38 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $178.88 and a 12 month high of $238.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.96.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.80.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

