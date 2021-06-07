Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 36,095 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 329,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,095 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $8,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 344.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 190.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $28.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

