Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Sets New 1-Year High at $222.98

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $222.98 and last traded at $222.98, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $221.76.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.55. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $1,718,808.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 896 shares in the company, valued at $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,230 shares of company stock valued at $11,691,331. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 10.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Fortinet by 9.9% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 14.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 34.4% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Fortinet by 37.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 189,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,009,000 after buying an additional 52,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

