Montag & Caldwell LLC Sells 36,248 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Montag & Caldwell LLC reduced its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,248 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 3.0% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $32,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,415,809,000 after acquiring an additional 686,175 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,509,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,232,171,000 after acquiring an additional 220,007 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,492,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,850,000 after acquiring an additional 34,365 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,395,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,612,000 after acquiring an additional 16,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,618,000 after acquiring an additional 158,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on APD. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HSBC dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.07.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $304.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.17 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $292.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

