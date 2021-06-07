Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Reduces Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 91.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,098 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53,649 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,327,071,000 after acquiring an additional 148,048 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 40.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,786,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,271,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,670 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,527,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,001,562,000 after acquiring an additional 110,214 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $925,821,000 after acquiring an additional 150,641 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,908,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $826,022,000 after acquiring an additional 501,135 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.63.

Shares of MLM opened at $351.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.17. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.65. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.24 and a 12-month high of $383.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

