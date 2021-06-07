Financial Comparison: The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) versus Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares The9 and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The9 N/A N/A N/A Zillow Group 1.55% 1.41% 0.90%

4.9% of The9 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.8% of The9 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of Zillow Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The9 and Zillow Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The9 $100,000.00 1,993.01 $60.98 million N/A N/A Zillow Group $3.34 billion 8.07 -$162.12 million N/A N/A

The9 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zillow Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for The9 and Zillow Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The9 0 0 0 0 N/A Zillow Group 0 6 6 0 2.50

Zillow Group has a consensus target price of $158.25, indicating a potential upside of 45.44%. Given Zillow Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than The9.

Risk & Volatility

The9 has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zillow Group beats The9 on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

The9 Company Profile

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet company in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily focuses on developing cryptocurrencies mining business. It also operates and develops proprietary or licensed online games, primarily mobile games and TV games. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004. The9 Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc., a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans. Its portfolio of brands include Zillow, Zillow Offers, Zillow Closing Services, Zillow Home Loans, Trulia, StreetEasy, and HotPads. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

