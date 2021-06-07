Oxbow Advisors LLC Takes Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,463,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $777,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $757,000. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.11.

Upstart stock opened at $164.04 on Monday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $191.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.63.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $121.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

