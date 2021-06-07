Woodcoin Trading 12.6% Higher Over Last Week (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0623 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a market cap of $500,348.63 and $102,426.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,591.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,817.86 or 0.07700837 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $665.94 or 0.01819928 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.97 or 0.00494555 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.63 or 0.00176619 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $277.91 or 0.00759503 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.88 or 0.00488848 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006707 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.42 or 0.00416540 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

