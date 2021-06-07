EnterCoin (ENTRC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $46,839.00

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 7th. One EnterCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $101,536.19 and $46,839.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EnterCoin has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00077646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00026593 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $385.19 or 0.01052660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,779.50 or 0.10328859 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00054874 BTC.

About EnterCoin

ENTRC is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

