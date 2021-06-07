Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Sold by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,085 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $6,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,803,000 after acquiring an additional 411,822 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,821,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,291,000 after acquiring an additional 145,398 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,268,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,251,000 after acquiring an additional 95,264 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 91.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,713,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,754,000 after acquiring an additional 816,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,862,000 after acquiring an additional 88,972 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $45.73 on Monday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.69.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $722.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HI. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

