Aspiriant LLC Raises Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 5,413.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325,010 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare makes up approximately 1.5% of Aspiriant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $23,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Cloudflare by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $819,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,494,051.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $1,504,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,432.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 848,632 shares of company stock valued at $63,248,002. 35.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NET stock opened at $83.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.88. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.81 and a beta of 0.03.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.17.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

