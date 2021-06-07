Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Acquired by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 548.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,322 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,799,000 after acquiring an additional 223,051 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 14,072.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 130,736 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,005,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,528,000 after acquiring an additional 124,434 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth about $1,325,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 393.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 63,644 shares during the last quarter. 38.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.86.

PERI opened at $16.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.56. The stock has a market cap of $567.02 million, a P/E ratio of 42.95, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.05. Perion Network Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $28.32.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $89.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.93 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 3.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Perion Network Profile

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

