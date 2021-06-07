Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.09). Anixa Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Anixa Biosciences.

Get Anixa Biosciences alerts:

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter.

ANIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

In other news, Director Emily Gottschalk bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,900.00. Insiders acquired a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $137,150 over the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 12,588 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences stock opened at $4.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $129.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.41. Anixa Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $8.09.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anixa Biosciences (ANIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.